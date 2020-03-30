  1. Home
Council Club

Professional remote work community 💻

Council Club helps remote founders connect, support & cowork with each other.
It's like a Private Members' Club that includes physical and virtual CoWorking to learn from each other through meaningful conversations.
Hey PH! 👋 Did you ever feel lonely working from home? I know how you feel. I've been working remotely for 7+ years. ***But first, I gotta give a shoutout to @chrismessina for hunting Council Club! 🙌 I'm Najeeb and I'm excited to share my latest project with you all! When I started working from home, it was fun in the beginning without any commuting and comfort of home. But after some time it felt a bit lonely & isolated. Sometimes with the lines between home and work, I'd easily hit the snooze button and not get much done. I missed the team & culture when I used to work in an office. It allowed me to not only have the conversations, both meaningful and random, but also be productive. So I joined meetups, events, mastermind groups, online groups, and many more. I went to the free events and all the way to the higher end where the tickets are $8000! What I learned was that some where all about slick sales and exchanging business cards, while the higher events were of quality but only happened one or twice out of the year. I thought it was only myself who felt alone but after hearing @ryanhoover @hitenshah and many others talking about Remote Work, I created a post on PH several months ago about loneliness https://www.producthunt.com/make...). After that and talking to many others, I knew I could create the best parts from my experience in the different groups. I believe Remote Work is the future and these problems can be solved. That's when Council Club was born! 🎉 To help remote founders connect, support & cowork with each other. There are 2 areas: - COMMUNITY - Meet other people just like yourself, remote founder to founder, or leader to leader. Pre-Vetted quality founders help make it a place of meaningful connections. - COLLABORATION - Virtual co-working and peer sharing, advice, coaching & support This is what I believe the future of remote work should be and wish existed. We just launched Open Council to help more people have access. Also, if you have any suggestions/feedback at all on how to improve the site or even a slight change, I'd love to hear it :) ❤️ Thanks for reading so far
