Couch Clubbing

Roi Tochner
Maker
Hi, With global entertainment hot spots closed due to COVID-19, many DJs from all over the world are uploading live streams onto social media to boost morale, raise donations for noble causes or just plain ease the boredom. Because practically all DJs are doing this, network traffic is getting clogged, making it hard to find those precious gems. With Couchclubbing, you become a couch potato with a mission: to find the live streams you want faster and more efficiently. Now you can effortlessly search and filter upcoming streams of your favorite artists, saving you precious time that you ironically now have plenty of!
