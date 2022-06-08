Products
Cotions
Ranked #11 for today
Cotions
All your notifications in one place
Collect all your notifications in one place. Filter them with tags and filters by app. Organize your workspace and don't lose notifications in the flow
Launched in
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Virtual Assistants
by
Cotions
About this launch
Cotions by
Cotions
was hunted by
Ковальчук Владимир
in
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Virtual Assistants
. Made by
Vladimir
,
Anastasiia Bachurina
,
Elizaveta
and
Александр Кабаченко
. Featured on June 9th, 2022.
Cotions
is not rated yet. This is Cotions's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
3
Daily rank
#11
Weekly rank
#43
