Coterie

Because gatherings with friends should be effortless.

Elevated products, curated for any occasion and shipped to your door.
Coterie Launches with $2.75M in Funding | FinSMEsCoterie, a NYC-based party supply and decor experience brand, launched with $2.75m in funding. This included a pre-seed round by Female Founders Fund and seed round led by Canaan with participation from Global Founders Capital and Female Founders Fund. The company launched nationally on February 20 through its e-commerce platform, CoterieParty.com.
Coterie Will Deliver a High-End Party-in-a-Box to Your DoorstepRemember that scene in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" when Willow uses her witch capabilities to instantly transform the house into an Instagram-worthy party setup? Most of us, Buffy lovers or not, wish we had that kind of capability, since planning a party is usually stressful, time consuming, and full of stupid mistakes that cost us money.
Andrea HernándezHunter@iiiitsandrea · Founder, Pretty Eats
If you've ever tried to set up for a party you know that it takes a long time and $$ specially if you're trying to make something cool for your group to gram. These curated sets are a genius idea and def eliminate the hassle of putting things together from napkins, to decorations, etc.
