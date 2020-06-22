  1. Home
  2.  → Cost Data Import to Google ...

Cost Data Import to Google Analytics

7 Free ad services connectors for your GA reports

Use free OWOX BI Cost Data Import to set up automatic cost data import from 7 most popular non-Google-based ad services to your GA, get real values in your ROAS reports, and increase your sales by managing the actual efficiency of your ad campaigns.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews5.0/5
Andrew Laskevych
Andrew Laskevych
Oh interesting, be sure to try
Upvote (11)Share
Maryna Sharapa
Maryna Sharapa
Maker
@andy6 thank you and we are looking for your feedback!
Upvote (4)Share
Maryna Sharapa
Maryna Sharapa
Maker
Hey, Hunters! This year gives us a tremendous wild ride! Here in OWOX, we’ve observed all the global events of 2020 in our special way — analyzing tendencies of business metrics, how values of the revenue fall and freeze, how businesses try to save their efficiency and profits. And we understood that we can be not only observers but gamechangers for those who get in trouble. We decided to share an OWOX BI cost data import from Facebook, Bing, Twitter, LinkedIn, Criteo, Yahoo Gemini, Outbrain to Google Analytics for free. Thus, we hope to help companies recover fastly and adapt in the post-pandemic world by optimizing their ad spend in the easiest of possible ways — in a familiar GA interface. How OWOX BI profits Instead of mosaic cost data pieces uploaded manually, your GA will get all the cost data from 7 most popular ad services automatically. This is why values in your ad efficiency reports would be real, not approximate. Your ad spend becomes optimized, you save on your ads, making your ROI grow. My colleagues and I will be here to answer all your questions. Feel free to bother us 🤗
Upvote (9)Share
Eugene Lata
Eugene Lata
It looks useful. Should give it a go.
Upvote (1)Share
Maryna Sharapa
Maryna Sharapa
Maker
@eugenelata thank you! Feel free to ask questions, if you have any.
UpvoteShare
Olivia Milton
Olivia Milton
Great idea! How many channels can I add for free?
UpvoteShare