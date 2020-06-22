Cost Data Import to Google Analytics

Discussion
Andrew Laskevych
Oh interesting, be sure to try
Hey, Hunters! This year gives us a tremendous wild ride! Here in OWOX, we’ve observed all the global events of 2020 in our special way — analyzing tendencies of business metrics, how values of the revenue fall and freeze, how businesses try to save their efficiency and profits. And we understood that we can be not only observers but gamechangers for those who get in trouble. We decided to share an OWOX BI cost data import from Facebook, Bing, Twitter, LinkedIn, Criteo, Yahoo Gemini, Outbrain to Google Analytics for free. Thus, we hope to help companies recover fastly and adapt in the post-pandemic world by optimizing their ad spend in the easiest of possible ways — in a familiar GA interface. How OWOX BI profits Instead of mosaic cost data pieces uploaded manually, your GA will get all the cost data from 7 most popular ad services automatically. This is why values in your ad efficiency reports would be real, not approximate. Your ad spend becomes optimized, you save on your ads, making your ROI grow. My colleagues and I will be here to answer all your questions. Feel free to bother us 🤗
It looks useful. Should give it a go.
@eugenelata thank you! Feel free to ask questions, if you have any.
Great idea! How many channels can I add for free?
