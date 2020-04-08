Discussion
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 Cosmicast (2) is a reimagining from the ground up of what a podcast player should be. It should be fun and intuitive to use. It shouldn't be another social network or have complicated user accounts. It should spark joy and make you want to use it. The gorgeous spinning turntable is at the centre of this app, presenting your favourite podcasts with brilliant animations. It can even be scrubbed back and forth. Gestures make using the app super simple, and the level of customisation makes it even better. This app is a unified universal purchase, and that means it comes on iPhone, iPad, Watch, and Mac in one single bundle. Key features: - Beautiful interface - Browse top podcasts in any region - View podcasts by a variety of topics and categories - Adjustable sleep timer - Adjust the playback speed for when you're in a hurry - Change skip backwards and forwards durations (long-hold or deep-press to change the durations) - Great gestures (scrub the turntable and swipe up/down to view/dismiss lists) - Download episodes and add them to your playlist for offline listening - Discover related podcasts - Chapter markers - Change region for different podcast content - Change app tint - Change app icons - Dark mode support - iMessage stickers - CarPlay - Universal app with iPad and Apple Watch support - Import and export OPML files from within the app or from the iOS Share Sheet I will also be giving away 10 free copies of this app to a random selection of people who comment. 😀 If you have any questions or feedback, please get in touch. Cosmicast was created by an incredibly small team of one and I'd love to hear your thoughts. I'm also available through Twitter @JPEGuin. I’d love to hear your thoughts. 🤗
I’m glad to see people finally building neumorphic apps 😁 this looks amazing, would love to check it out!
@coconidodev Thank you for the kind words!
I've been using this for a while and I love the design!! Such a worthy upgrade, highly recommend!
@sai_kambampati Thank you for the support!
