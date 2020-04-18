Cosight 2.0

Discussion
1 Review
Andrew Tye
Maker
Pro
Here are some of the new products we've launched since Cosight 1.0 - Tracking and trends - Cosight for Teams - Spotlight - Actions / Shared Goals - Tools for companies But even if your team or company uses Cosight, YOU still own your own data when you change jobs or move to a different team. That will always be the same!
Hi @awt! I really loved the idea and it definitely fills a huge gap that exist in this industry! Really looking forward to it's application, branding is dope! Also, would love to feature it on my Instagram handle and would love to have on my Business Podcast as guest which will expose it to Indian masses! Looking forward to your reply! Please drop in your email address if interested! Thanks
