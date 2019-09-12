Discussion
MakerPro
Andrew Tye
If you could get 100% candid answers from your friends/coworkers, what would you ask?
What is my superpower?
Where is my biggest improvement opportunity?
Would you hire me?
Something else? Please share it below 👇🏽
MakerPro
Hey PH - Started Cosight because I was shocked to find out that a couple people I was very close to viewed my behavior MUCH differently than I did! The goal is for anyone to easily get feedback from their friends or coworkers and see where those blindspots are. Working to add more tools to track and improve behavior as well. Love to hear what you think!
