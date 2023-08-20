Products
Cortisol

Accurately forecast log costs pre-production

An open-source and easy to use command-line tool that provides cost estimation and forecasting for main observability tools like Datadog, New Relic, Grafana and GCP Cloud Logging, helping users plan and optimize their log costs pre-production. 💰📉.
Launched in
Developer Tools
GitHub
 by
About this launch
Cortisol by
Cortisol
was hunted by
Pavlos Mitsoulis
in Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Pavlos Mitsoulis
and
Dionysis Varelas
. Featured on August 22nd, 2023.
