Home
→
Product
→
Cortisol
Cortisol
Accurately forecast log costs pre-production
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
An open-source and easy to use command-line tool that provides cost estimation and forecasting for main observability tools like Datadog, New Relic, Grafana and GCP Cloud Logging, helping users plan and optimize their log costs pre-production. 💰📉.
Launched in
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
Cortisol
About this launch
Cortisol
The observability cost inspector
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Cortisol by
Cortisol
was hunted by
Pavlos Mitsoulis
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Pavlos Mitsoulis
and
Dionysis Varelas
. Featured on August 22nd, 2023.
Cortisol
is not rated yet. This is Cortisol's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report