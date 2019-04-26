Corpus
Curate, take notes and share your reading list
#4 Product of the DayToday
Corpus is a minimal shared reading list. Simply paste a link and hit enter to curate. Add links to private or public lists and share with colleagues, friends and family.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Udara JayMaker@ujzeee · Founder @ onclew.com
Hey Hunters! Been a while since I worked on quick side-project. Corpus is a uber-minimal shared reading list. Mostly wanted to use it with friends and colleagues. Figured I'd turn it into a mini-project while I'm at it. 1/ Create a public or private list 2/ Curate links and add notes 3/ Share Would love to hear what you think; happy to build out more features if enough people suggest it! :) Cheers!✌️
Upvote Share·