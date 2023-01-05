Products
Coroot
Coroot
An zero-instrumentation observability tool based on eBPF
Coroot is an open-source observability tool that enables users to get visibility into their systems in just a few minutes without any code changes.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
by
Coroot
About this launch
Coroot by
Coroot
was hunted by
Nikolay Sivko
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Nikolay Sivko
and
Anton Petruhin
. Featured on January 5th, 2023.
Coroot
is not rated yet. This is Coroot's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#134
