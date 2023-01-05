Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Coroot
Coroot

Coroot

An zero-instrumentation observability tool based on eBPF

Free
Coroot is an open-source observability tool that enables users to get visibility into their systems in just a few minutes without any code changes.
Launched in Developer Tools, GitHub
Coroot
About this launch
Coroot
Coroot
An zero-instrumentation observability tool based on eBPF
0
reviews
4
followers
Coroot by
Coroot
was hunted by
Nikolay Sivko
in Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Nikolay Sivko
and
Anton Petruhin
. Featured on January 5th, 2023.
Coroot
is not rated yet. This is Coroot's first launch.
