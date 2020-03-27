Discussion
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
Hunter
An amazing initiative on helping research community tackle COVID-19. It is primarily focused on AI/ML solutions to help with the current medical data and insights but it's growing fast and actively recruits non-technical volunteers to help.
@arturkiulian for sure. You can be a coach potato or a home activist instead and do some good things - like this project.
Not sure what exactly those 300 engineers are working on. Could you please clarify how do you guys work?
@pavlo_kuznetsov there are 10 tasks that WhiteHouse presented to the AI community, we've decided to focus on 4 that are most impactful and feasible for us to help. We are crawling through 30,000 scientific papers using AI/ML to extract actionable insights right now. And we have long term plans such as building predictive models to identify risk factors, showcase potential risks of smoking/diabetes, one group is solely focused on vaccine research piece.
@arturkiulian Cool! Thanks for doing this. How do you guys find new people for the team?
@pavlo_kuznetsov here comes PH, got interviewed by NYTimes and QZ.com this week, hopefully articles come out soon, meanwhile wrote medium article to spread the word. So far we've been limited to Kaggle AI community
Strongly support the idea, but the timing is now. Thus, it will be great if your initial results will help to fight the current pandemic of COVID-19 I’m writing this because the “research” word usually associated with “years”, while the pandemic is already here.