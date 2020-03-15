Coronavirus Standups
Run coronavirus company-wide check-ups via Slack. Free.
Alex Kistenev
Maker
Pro
Hello, Product Hunters! Alex is here from Standuply.com. No jokes or smiles today. Today many tech companies provide solutions to help us in the current unprecedented time. We, at Standuply, are also joining this movement. We’ve built a unique workflow to run company-wide surveys to check on people’s health conditions, travels, and contacts with travelers. Of course, it’s FREE for any team size. Here’s how it works: - you create a report in Standuply with the unique flow and questions; - then Standuply asks your team members every week questions like “Did anyone you’re in close contact with traveled last week?” or “Do you feel any of those symptoms?”, etc.; - only the list of people answered “Yes” is shared with the responsible person to take action It means you can survey thousands of people and don’t get flooded with hundreds of ‘no’ and only focus on ‘yes’ cases. We hope it will make a positive impact and encourage other companies to provide their solutions to fight with the pandemic. Stay well and wash hands often. Alex, CEO of Standuply.com
