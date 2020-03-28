Deals
Coronavirus Pandemic Simulation
Simulate pandemic visually and test scenarios on browser.
Health and Fitness
Analytics
Here is a #Covid19 Pandemic visualized! This app demonstrates how virus spreads in a closed community. It also gives opportunity to test different scenarios by adjusting several parameters.
Tigris Software on Twitter
Here is a #Covid19 Pandemic visualized! This app demonstrates how virus spreads in a closed community. It also gives opportunity to test different scenarios by adjusting several parameters. In this flood, I will explain pros/cons of some policies: https://t.co/E26Pen4MVi #Corona
