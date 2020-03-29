  1. Home
Coronavirus Containment Stats

Virus “inactivation" as a % of the total number of cases

The virus becomes inactivated when people who have it die or recover.
If the percentage in the gray box (currently at 26%) reaches 100, it means there are no more active COVID-19 cases.
