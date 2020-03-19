  1. Home
Coronatest.live

Check your risk factor for COVID-19

#4 Product of the DayToday
An online questionnaire based on WHO's guidelines to help everyone determine their COVID-19 risk factor. Paired with constantly updated COVID-19 global stats and a myth busting guiz, Coronatest.live aims to educate the public on the pandemic.
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Hey guys, I really like this. Just a quick nudge about a small bug: on the 4th question if you don't know your temperature, you can't go to the next question. Easy fix you can probably do in a few min. Good luck and thank you! https://www.cloudhq.net/c/def037...
Vlad A. Gozman
@nassaraf thanks! Seems to work for me, which browser are you using? 😊
Vlad A. Gozman
@nassaraf sorry for the misunderstanding, just added an additional option for "I don't know". Thanks again 🙏
Alina Nikolaou
Love it! Hopefully that will ease mass panic✌️
Vlad A. Gozman
Thanks @alina_nikolaou, we hope that too! Misinformation and mass panic don't mix well.
Vlad A. Gozman
There’s a lot of misinformation about COVID-19. Misinformed masses are either scared and panic buying toilet paper or downplaying the severity of the situation. We took WHO’s guidelines and made an online questionnaire to help people determine their COVID-19 risk factor. We filled the website with live charts and statistics that are updated every day to help educate the public in an easy to understand way. We also made a myth-busting interactive quiz where we clear up most common misconceptions about flattening the curve of COVID-19. This is a fully non-profit project, so please share it with your peer group. All we’re aiming for is to flatten the curve. Thank you! ✌️ 📉
