Coronatest.live

Hey guys, I really like this. Just a quick nudge about a small bug: on the 4th question if you don't know your temperature, you can't go to the next question. Easy fix you can probably do in a few min. Good luck and thank you! https://www.cloudhq.net/c/def037...
Love it! Hopefully that will ease mass panic✌️
Thanks @alina_nikolaou, we hope that too! Misinformation and mass panic don't mix well.
There’s a lot of misinformation about COVID-19. Misinformed masses are either scared and panic buying toilet paper or downplaying the severity of the situation. We took WHO’s guidelines and made an online questionnaire to help people determine their COVID-19 risk factor. We filled the website with live charts and statistics that are updated every day to help educate the public in an easy to understand way. We also made a myth-busting interactive quiz where we clear up most common misconceptions about flattening the curve of COVID-19. This is a fully non-profit project, so please share it with your peer group. All we’re aiming for is to flatten the curve. Thank you! ✌️ 📉
