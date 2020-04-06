Discussion
No reviews yet
Younghwi Cho
Maker
Hey hunters! Most of us are unable to work or are working from home during the COVID shutdown. We thought it would be great to help you generate some income, which could be small to some but meaningful to others in this situation. CoronaTasks.com offers a selection of hand-picked websites full of tasks that can help you earn income — from easy tasks that you can complete while watching Netflix to more difficult challenges that can score you some serious cash. Visit CoronaTasks.com today to earn easy money while quarantined. You can also chat with others in the Quarantiners Chat sidebar!
