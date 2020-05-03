Discussion
Sumit Hegde
Maker
Hello PH! 👋🏼 I know. Things are not great right now. There isn't much an individual can do. But there is something we can do together. Raise money for people affected by the pandemic. Now I thought of selling my baby teeth on Ebay, but I realised there might not be many takers. So I thought of an alternate, albeit more boring way. I'm giving out complete website conversion audits to people who donate to non-profits. For no cost. I'll help you boost your conversion rate, improve the weaker sections of your website and speak to your audience in the language they understand, for the cost of one donation to COVID-relief. Sounds smashing? It is. Check out Coronaaah.com, a kickass website I'm kinda (a lot) proud of and learn everything you need to know! Secure your place in heaven and drive revenue for your business with an improved, sexier website!
