Corona Warriors

Community focused solution to track, stop COVID-19 near you

CoronaWarriors is your community focused solution to track, control and help stop the #coronavirus #outbreak in your area.
Inform. Plan. Protect.
Let's beat #Coronavirus #Pandemic together!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews2.5/5
evan omondi
evan omondi
I don't see any app, all links are broken
Nav Gosal
Nav Gosal
Maker
The app tracks Coronavirus outbreaks as they happen near you, provides real-time alerts, and connects communities to fight corona virus 2020 and prevent further infection. Get latest coronavirus updates & breaking news. Be informed about Coronavirus Symptoms and Prevention Tips.
Marica Jansen
Marica Jansen
This app help to track COVID 19 in real time. Risk Check to Know what your risk level is for contracting the Coronavirus Disease. Track where masks, vaccine, test are available near you. It gives Corona virus latest news & updates .
