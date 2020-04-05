Corona Panel v2
250+ resources curated for Covid-19 Pandemic
Ahmet Sülek
Maker
Hello everyone, Corona Panel v1 served 40k+ users in 3 weeks. We did a redesign and added 250+ resources in 9 categories. We are constantly adding new resources everyday in these categories: Covid-19 Information Covid-19 Maps Covid-19 Local Map or Information Online Art Online Culture Online Museums Online Books Online Movies Online Classes You can also favorite items for easy access. If you find a helpful resource that fits in these categories please share it with us on our website. Stay Strong and Safe 🙏
