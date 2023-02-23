Products
Home
→
Product
→
CornerBoyz MysteryBox
CornerBoyz MysteryBox
Premium Cannabis Subscription Box using NFT's
Visit
Upvote 3
Whitelist Spot
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The MysteryBox is a CornerBoyz + Brand collaboration featuring one Digital Collectible Branded MysteryBox NFT with virtual benefits and one Physical Box delivered to the CornerBoyz address every month.
Launched in
Cannabis
,
Web3
,
NFT
by
CornerBoyz MysteryBox
About this launch
CornerBoyz MysteryBox
Premium Cannabis Subscription Box using NFT's
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
CornerBoyz MysteryBox by
CornerBoyz MysteryBox
was hunted by
Alex Heikel
in
Cannabis
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
Alex Heikel
and
Darwin Peltan
. Featured on February 24th, 2023.
CornerBoyz MysteryBox
is not rated yet. This is CornerBoyz MysteryBox 's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#217
