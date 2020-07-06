Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Steven Rueter
Maker
Corkdork has been my nights-and-weekends project since the shelter-in-place/WFH orders took effect in March. Corkdork teaches you the wine tasting process, tracks the wines you taste, and in the long run, helps you understand why you like what you like all with the goal of developing your own tastes and preferences. I'm glad to finally be able to share it with the PH community and look forward to your feedback.
UpvoteShare