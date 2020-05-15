Core: Easy Workout

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Cosmin Cristian Ababei
Finally, an app for me!
Upvote (2)Share
@cosmin_cristian_ababei Hahaha - my thoughts exactly!
@cosmin_cristian_ababei Thanks Cosmin, I hope it helps you stay fit during the lockdown.
Easy and fun to use. I recommend it
@andreea_manoli Thanks Andreea
I'm lazy, and I need to work out. Sounds like I'm a perfect fit for this. :)
@maxmirho1 I'd love to know what you think if you try it out Max. The idea is that instead of throwing a big workout at you, it helps you do a few minutes of work every day, and then slowly, over time, it becomes a habit, so it's much easier to get fit.
Simple and easy to use workout app, i really like it
Hey Product Hunt, I've spent the lockdown working on another side-project: An iOS fitness app that will take it slow and focus on building good habits, improving over time, and getting to your goals safely, rather than promising results ASAP and letting you figure out how it all works yourself. I'd love to know what you think. Here are a few promo codes to try the app out: 9MMTL7M47MRM, TA3APNJP7RJM, MN3NLPNT4TA6, NXPETTYEP7XK, HPLTAM4T9LF3, WEKXJH3Y3L9K, ALHAW33MPRNL, K43KF9KJPAEX, TFTHJK6PYKRX, KE96WNKP44JL