Core: Easy Workout

Home workout app for lazy people

If you've always been meaning to get in shape but never got around to it, this iOS app can help you slowly but surely build the habits that will give you the results you want.
Cosmin Cristian Ababei
Finally, an app for me!
Max Mirho
@cosmin_cristian_ababei Hahaha - my thoughts exactly!
Cristian Moisei
Maker
@cosmin_cristian_ababei Thanks Cosmin, I hope it helps you stay fit during the lockdown.
Andreea Manoli
Easy and fun to use. I recommend it
Max Mirho
I'm lazy, and I need to work out. Sounds like I'm a perfect fit for this. :)
Cristian Moisei
Maker
@maxmirho1 I'd love to know what you think if you try it out Max. The idea is that instead of throwing a big workout at you, it helps you do a few minutes of work every day, and then slowly, over time, it becomes a habit, so it's much easier to get fit.
Collins Obasuyi
Simple and easy to use workout app, i really like it
Cristian Moisei
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, I've spent the lockdown working on another side-project: An iOS fitness app that will take it slow and focus on building good habits, improving over time, and getting to your goals safely, rather than promising results ASAP and letting you figure out how it all works yourself. I'd love to know what you think. Here are a few promo codes to try the app out: 9MMTL7M47MRM, TA3APNJP7RJM, MN3NLPNT4TA6, NXPETTYEP7XK, HPLTAM4T9LF3, WEKXJH3Y3L9K, ALHAW33MPRNL, K43KF9KJPAEX, TFTHJK6PYKRX, KE96WNKP44JL
