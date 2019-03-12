Flixed will match you to the perfect cable replacement in under 5 minutes. Tell us what channels you like to watch and a few other details. Our algorithm will do the rest, recommending the best streaming service for you.
Hiten Shah
Flixed is a dead simple way to determine which streaming service is best for you based on what channels you like to watch, the devices you watch on, the number of streams and if you want a cloud DVR or not. Take a little quiz and get an answer. That simple. Check it out!
Thenuka Karunaratne
Thanks for the hunt @hnshah! I'm super excited to launch Cord-Cutter Express. If you guys have any feedback or questions, don't hesitate to comment or reach out! :) A few quick highlights about CCE: - Users go through a 5-minute process to pick their channels, devices, and other watching preferences. We then use a proprietary algorithm to match them to the best streaming service. - We currently support every major live TV streaming service. - We support 350+ channels. This includes every channel offered by any of the major streaming services.
