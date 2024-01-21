Products
Home
→
Product
→
Coral Island
Coral Island
Re-imagined farm sim set on a tropical island
Grow crops, nurture animals, and befriend the islanders. Decide whether to revitalize not only the town but also the surrounding coral reefs. It may get tough but stick with it, because the island is ripe for change.
Launched in
Indie Games
Strategy Games
Simulation Games
by
Coral Island
About this launch
Coral Island
Coral Island by
Coral Island
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Indie Games
,
Strategy Games
,
Simulation Games
. Made by
Soma P
. Featured on January 22nd, 2024.
Coral Island
is not rated yet. This is Coral Island's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
