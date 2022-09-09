Products
Coral FSG
Ranked #10 for today
Coral FSG
Turn your smartphone into a powerful Point of Sale
Our app is a cross-platform POS that allow small businesses to track sales, print receipts using bluetooth printers, sync data with third party services and much more
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Fintech
+1 by
Coral FSG
About this launch
Coral FSG
Turn your smartphone into a powerful Point of Sale
0
reviews
1
follower
Coral FSG by
Coral FSG
was hunted by
Youssef Selkani
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Fintech
. Made by
Youssef Selkani
. Featured on September 10th, 2022.
Coral FSG
is not rated yet. This is Coral FSG's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#156
Report