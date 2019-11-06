Discussion
I've been following Coral for a while and tried the beta. I like how Isharna and team have focused on offering multiple forms of education and exploration, in a space that's heating up (pun intended... sorry). It seems like we're seeing more startups focus on sex and intimacy lately. Ferly and Dipsea are a few others that launched this year.
Hey ProductHunt, Firstly, thanks @rrhoover for hunting us! Intimacy is one of the primary pillars of human happiness, however we spend less time and energy on it than we do exercise, diet... and our succulent collection. Most of us, at some stage in our lives, will experience low desire, boredom in the bedroom or a desire to improve our sexual performance. Or we may just realize that there could be more pleasure out there! For people looking for support or inspiration, the path can be confusing, unclear, expensive and riddled with inconsistent or inaccurate information. Rather than investing in piles of books, expensive courses and relying on less than realistic porn, I decided that the world needed a trusted, accessible, affordable guide for sexual self improvement - thus Coral was born. We deliver a unique experience that will show you how to have a better and more fulfilling sex life using the latest evidence-based research accompanied by guided solo and partner exercises to take your pleasure up to 11. Key Coral Features - 🚀A content journey curated just for you 📝Science based information - based on peer reviewed journals and vetted by internationally recognized experts 🎧 Audio stories from real Coral users 💗 Sexual pulse tracker to record how you're feeling about your sex life each week 👋 Solo and partner exercises, written and guided by experts Our data already shows that Coral users experience deeper connections, more pleasure and boosted confidence and we think that's pretty great. I'm here for any questions and would love to know what you think. Thanks for the support! 🙌
