Sebastian Kersten
The last couple of months I've been working on a small website that solves a problem I kept running into and chances are high you ran into something similar as well: not being able to easily share a password, pieces of text or file between two devices, for instance from your phone to your laptop, from your laptop to a friend's computer or between an iPhone and an Android device (you know, without the hassle of typing it character by character, the need for a USB-stick or having to install some program to connect the two). To overcome this I've created the sharing website called CopyPaste.me and I now made it available for everyone else to use. It's secure, your data isn't stored in the cloud and it's private (end-to-end encrypted, so no way for others to access your data). As long as you have a browser you're good to go! Check it out yourself. I hope you enjoy using it as much as I do :)
Looks interesting! From what I can tell, the major difference between your service and Pushbullet which I use on a daily basis is that you don't store anything on the cloud insuring full privacy on files/passwords etc.. correct?
Thank you @abdulaziz_al! Yes, thats correct. Also, you only need a browser to temporarily connect the two devices, so no need to install any app or extension. This really comes in handy when you don't have full control over the second device (for instance if it belongs to a friend or colleague, or when for instance you need to do a presentation on a client's computer but you don't have a USB-stick or tech-person to help you getting the files on that computer)
