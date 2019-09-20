CopyPalette
Hey fellow makers 👋 My name is Dimitris and I am designer/engineer with a passion to build small handy tools. 👵Story: This is a special launch for me! The core functionality of the app was built in 5 hours! However, I never officially launched this app because I was afraid that it sucks! Almost 3 months later, I compulsively posted for feedback on Reddit's UI_Design channel. The community overwhelming supported CopyPalette and within 2 days the app reached 2k hits (according to Google Analytics). The tool went viral and was posted in major design channels like DN, Sidebar.io, Prototypr etc. Thus, I was exceedingly happy and decided to post CopyPalette on Product Hunt today. My goal is to reach 10k hits!!! 💡Idea: Every time I used to kickstart a UI design project, I had one repetitive struggle! Defining the color palette should be easy a walk in the park! However, the joy of designing was camouflaged with unlimited copy-paste commands of HEX/RGB codes. 🎨 How: CopyPalette is a handy color tool that help you create and export monochromatic color palettes in a blink The export format is SVG, therefore the copy-paste command works with all the current prototyping tools, including Sketch, Figma, and Adobe XD. 🔥 Features: - Fine-tune your palette by handling contrast, steps and the base(=middle) color. - Choose between 2 color palette appearances - Toggle Day/Night mode - Export in SVG format 🤖 Tech Stack: - ReactJS - Styled Components - Material UI - Netlify I'd love to hear your feedback ❤️ Enjoy designing, Dimitris
This is an awesome idea! Definitely a tool that will come in handy in the future. Keep up the excellent work, Dimitris!
@nikolaos_paschos Thanks a ton for your overwhelming support Nikos! It means a lot to me ❤️
