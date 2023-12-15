Products
CopyNinja - AI Copywriter for Shopify
CopyNinja - AI Copywriter for Shopify
Shopify app that creates SEO optimized product descriptions
Shopify merchants can now create SEO optimized product descriptions in bulk with a few clicks! Also create blog posts, translations and more.
Launched in
SEO
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
by
CopyNinja - AI Copywriter for Shopify
About this launch
CopyNinja - AI Copywriter for Shopify
Shopify app that creates SEO optimized product descriptions
was hunted by
Zack Fediay
in
SEO
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Zack Fediay
. Featured on December 18th, 2023.
Upvotes
58
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
