Copydue provides vetted writers, on-demand for businesses. Users request content, and Copydue's algorithms will find the best writer in their network to take on the job. In a few days, high-quality content is delivered for review. It's that seamless.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeréHunterPro@nikkielizdemere · B2B SaaS Consultant
"There are various on-demand content subscription models that provide low-quality content and take advantage of a strict monthly model where unused words go to waste. Copydue aims to change this. Copydue provides high-quality copywriting from a vetted pool of experienced writers, in an on-demand fashion. After subscribing to a plan, simply place your content request and have your finished piece back in a few days." The Copydue team says what sets them apart from other on-demand content models is: - Proprietary algorithm matching you to writers with experience in your industry. Unlimited revisions for any adjustments needed. - No monthly fees. No taking advantage of your unused monthly quotas. Any words will carry over to the next month. - Jobs can be done in parallel and various subscription plans allow you to flex on your content volume month to month.
Upvote Share·