Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
CopyCat
CopyCat
Copyright protection for Etsy sellers
Visit
Upvote 18
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
CopyCat is a Chrome extension that helps Etsy sellers detect copyright infringement across the web and takedown stolen content quickly and easily.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
E-Commerce
Security
by
CopyCat
Appwrite Cloud
Ad
Build your Entire Backend within Minutes
About this launch
CopyCat
Copyright protection for Etsy sellers.
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
CopyCat by
CopyCat
was hunted by
Rahul Matta
in
Browser Extensions
,
E-Commerce
,
Security
. Made by
Rahul Matta
. Featured on June 17th, 2024.
CopyCat
is not rated yet. This is CopyCat's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report