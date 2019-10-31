Deals
Copycat
Extension to test web apps without writing a line of code
This extension is built to ease creating web tests. It is like Selenium-IDE, but for jest-puppeteer (for now).
Also, this extension records actions on your browser, so it doesn't need to open up a new Selenium or Puppeteer window to record your actions on it.
