This is the latest launch from Better Sheets
See Better Sheets’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Copy URL Generator
Copy URL Generator
Simply Share your Google Sheets
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
This tool will take in any google sheet url, and then give you a slash copy or /copy at the end. This is to you can share your sheet with anyone.
Launched in
Productivity
Spreadsheets
Business
by
Better Sheets
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Better Sheets
Make Better Google Sheets
16
reviews
124
followers
Follow for updates
Copy URL Generator by
Better Sheets
was hunted by
Andrew Kamphey
in
Productivity
,
Spreadsheets
,
Business
. Made by
Andrew Kamphey
. Featured on July 7th, 2023.
Better Sheets
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 16 users. It first launched on February 1st, 2021.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
