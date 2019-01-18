Copy Samba
Your best source to find & hire an A-list copywriter
#5 Product of the DayToday
"Holy crap! Why is it so hard to find a good copywriter?" - said no copysamba.com visitor, ever. Welcome to Copy Samba the #1 place to find and hire a copywriter for your project.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Ilias Ismanalijev@illyism · European co-founder in HR tech
✊This is awesome. Actually a very valuable list of people to follow on twitter and blogs to read.
Upvote Share·