Copy Paste Shadows :: A Plugin for copying and pasting shadows across layers.
# User Guide
1). Select a layer with shadows
2). Press CTRL + SHIFT + C to copy shadows
3). Select layers to paste shadows on
4). Press CTRL + SHIFT + V to paste shadows
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Arth GajjarMaker@iarthstar
At one point creating same shadows on different layers or copy pasting the layer with shadows made me frustrated, hence I made this plugin to copy paste shadows.
Upvote Share·