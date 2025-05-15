Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Copy as Markdown for AI
Copy as Markdown for AI
Markdown conversion tool for the AI era.
Visit
Upvote 60
Convert web pages to LLM-optimized Markdown + YAML format in one click ✨ No complicated settings are required. Just right-click to convert the entire page ! Preview function allows you to see the conversion results instantly 🚀
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Copy as Markdown for AI
Markdown conversion tool for the AI era.
Follow
60
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Copy as Markdown for AI by
Copy as Markdown for AI
was hunted by
kenta kamihori
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on May 16th, 2025.
Copy as Markdown for AI
is not rated yet. This is Copy as Markdown for AI's first launch.