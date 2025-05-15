Copy as Markdown for AI

Subscribe
Markdown conversion tool for the AI era.
Convert web pages to LLM-optimized Markdown + YAML format in one click ✨ No complicated settings are required. Just right-click to convert the entire page ! Preview function allows you to see the conversion results instantly 🚀
Launch tags:
Chrome ExtensionsDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

About this launch
Markdown conversion tool for the AI era.
kenta kamihori
Featured on May 16th, 2025.
