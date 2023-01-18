Products
coProduct
Ranked #9 for today

coProduct

Fixed service cost, unlimited design consultancy

Payment Required
Design as a service for Products. Fixed service cost, unlimited design consultancy. We are improving and iterating your current product in the product design process.
Launched in Design Tools, User Experience, Design
About this launch
1review
56
followers
coProduct
was hunted by
Enes Aktaş
in Design Tools, User Experience, Design. Made by
Enes Aktaş
and
Durmuş Kavcıoğlu
Featured on January 24th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is coProduct — Design as a service's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#44