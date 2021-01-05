discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Coppice - Martin Pilkington
Maker
Software Developer
🎈
Hi Folks! Coppice is a great new way to try and make sense of your thoughts and ideas. There are many apps out there that let you collect your thoughts, but Coppice is focused more on letting you *use* them. Your thoughts also rarely live in isolation, they are intrinsically linked to one another. Coppice is designed to help you make sense of these links and find ones you hadn't even considered. Using Coppice is simple. You can add text and images to Coppice as "Pages". You can then lay these Pages out on an ever-expanding Canvas. You can also create links from the content of one Page to another (Coppice can even help find these for you). And when you combine Pages, Canvases, and Linking together you can see your thoughts branching out. Coppice is great for all sort of projects. It could be used for learning or researching a topic for work or school, as a world-building reference for those writing a book or a table-top RPG, or even to collect ideas on re-decorating the rooms in your home. I'm sure you'll be able to find even more uses for Coppice yourself. Coppice is also built from the ground up to be a fully native Mac app, to feel at home on both macOS Catalina and Big Sur, and to fully respect your privacy. I hope you enjoy using Coppice, and if you have any feedback then please let us know, as it all helps make Coppice even better. Thanks Martin (Coppice's developer)
Share