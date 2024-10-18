  • Subscribe
    CopilotKit (feat. CoAgents)

    CopilotKit (feat. CoAgents)

    Frontend/UI infra for in-app AI chatbots & Agents

    CopilotKit is an open-source framework for adding AI copilots to React apps in minutes. Today, we're launching CoAgents - a frontend for your bringing specialized AI agents into your application. 🚀
    Developer Tools
    Artificial Intelligence
    Tech
    CopilotKit
    CopilotKit
    CopilotKit
    Ben Lang
    in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
    Nathan 🔸 Tarbert
    Uli Barkai
    Atai Barkai
    . Featured on November 7th, 2024.
    CopilotKit
    is not rated yet. It first launched on December 8th, 2023.
