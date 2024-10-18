Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from CopilotKit
See CopilotKit’s previous launch →
Home
Product
CopilotKit (feat. CoAgents)
CopilotKit (feat. CoAgents)
Frontend/UI infra for in-app AI chatbots & Agents
Visit
Upvote 12
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
CopilotKit is an open-source framework for adding AI copilots to React apps in minutes. Today, we're launching CoAgents - a frontend for your bringing specialized AI agents into your application. 🚀
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
CopilotKit
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
CopilotKit
Powerful AI in your product. Insanely easy to integrate.
0
reviews
364
followers
Follow for updates
CopilotKit (feat. CoAgents) by
CopilotKit
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Nathan 🔸 Tarbert
,
Uli Barkai
and
Atai Barkai
. Featured on November 7th, 2024.
CopilotKit
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 8th, 2023.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report