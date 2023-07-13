Products
Copilot2trip

Personalized AI-powered travel assistant with maps

Free
Embed
Copilot2trip is your free AI co-pilot, creating tailored travel plans with interactive maps. Experience a new level of personalization, as our generative AI adapts your itinerary to real-time conditions, taking the frustration out of trip planning
Launched in
Travel
 by
About this launch
3reviews
78
followers
Copilot2trip by
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Travel. Made by
Islam Midov
,
Maxim Surkiz
,
Dmitriy Chaikin
and
Ivan Kalinin
. Featured on July 14th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. This is Copilot2trip's first launch.
Upvotes
77
Comments
41
Day rank
-
Week rank
-