Copilot2trip
Copilot2trip
Personalized AI-powered travel assistant with maps
Copilot2trip is your free AI co-pilot, creating tailored travel plans with interactive maps. Experience a new level of personalization, as our generative AI adapts your itinerary to real-time conditions, taking the frustration out of trip planning
Launched in
Travel
by
Copilot2trip
UseChat
Ad
ChatGPT on your website for your users
About this launch
Copilot2trip
Personalized AI-powered travel assistant with maps
3
reviews
78
followers
Follow for updates
Copilot2trip by
Copilot2trip
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Travel
. Made by
Islam Midov
,
Maxim Surkiz
,
Dmitriy Chaikin
and
Ivan Kalinin
. Featured on July 14th, 2023.
Copilot2trip
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Copilot2trip's first launch.
Upvotes
77
Comments
41
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
