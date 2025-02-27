Launches
Copilot for Mac
Copilot for Mac
The Al assistant from Microsoft
Your AI companion is now available on macOS. You can upload images, generate images and text, use the shortcut launcher, dark mode, and try Think Deeper.
Free
Mac
Bots
About this launch
Copilot for Mac
The Al assistant from Microsoft
Copilot for Mac by
Chris Messina
Mac
Bots
Featured on February 28th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Copilot for Mac's first launch.