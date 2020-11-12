discussion
Hey Hunters! I’m Doug, one of the makers of CoPilot. Sales is a tough job. We want to make it a bit easier and give everyone, regardless of their sales background, the opportunity to earn more and deliver more value to their customers. We all know the scenario--manager asks a rep in a 1on1 "so, what help do you need?" It's clear they aren't using data to inform their decision and will miss out on earning more $$ because they don't know which sales skill to work on and how to quickly get better. “People operate with beliefs and biases. To the extent you can eliminate both and replace them with data, you gain a clear advantage.” - Michael Lewis, Moneyball That’s why at CoPilot, we’re giving managers and reps a clear advantage, a dynamic sales enablement plan that is aligned to an individual's needs. Key benefits: 💥point to the exact stage and skill that you are getting stuck on 💥quantify commissions you are missing out on 💥give you the activities and content to improve 💥eliminate bias from your forecasting 💥forecast the ramp of a new hire 💥help managers know who needs the most help Background...CoPilot was birthed out of a consulting firm, ScaleUpOnDemand, and has been used across industries, roles, and size of organization to consistently deliver results. Please check us out, follow us, and share any feedback you have! And if you think CoPilot is cool, we'd appreciate it if you could share it with other folks in your network who would benefit from it!
