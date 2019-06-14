Reviews
Ta Wei
Hello PH! 😆 Now, you can make day counter on menu bar macOS by Coountdown. 🔥 Features (Desktop app) - Make a day counter. - Notification upcoming event. - Color your event block. 🚀 Roadmap - Coountdown for iOS. - Improve performance desktop app. 👨🏻💻Developer (Knowledge and tech stack) Frontend (I very love this. ❤️) I use create react app (CRA) and Electron to make Coountdown. It' my first electron project. I use Prisma and Heroku to make API and database management. 3 2 1 🚀 It's launch time. Ta Wei
