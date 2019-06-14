Log InSign up
Coountdown

Make day counter on menu bar macOS. 🚀

What is Coountdown?
Coountdown app is a day counter. Name your event. Select your date. Choose your favourite colors. Create a day counter. Easy to use and it's free. 😁
Reviews
Discussion
Ta Wei
Ta Wei
Maker
Hello PH! 😆 Now, you can make day counter on menu bar macOS by Coountdown. 🔥 Features (Desktop app) - Make a day counter. - Notification upcoming event. - Color your event block. 🚀 Roadmap - Coountdown for iOS. - Improve performance desktop app. 👨🏻‍💻Developer (Knowledge and tech stack) Frontend (I very love this. ❤️) I use create react app (CRA) and Electron to make Coountdown. It' my first electron project. I use Prisma and Heroku to make API and database management. 3 2 1 🚀 It's launch time. Ta Wei
