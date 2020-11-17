discussion
Robert Gaal
MakerFounder of Cooper
Thanks for hunting us @emieljanson! We've been hard at working reinventing the professional network, so I'm eager and a little nervous to hear what PH has to say 😬 We built Cooper because we felt professional networks have lost a certain amount of intimacy and trust. We've talked to countless people over the last few months, from aspiring talent to industry experts. All of them showed us how they curate and connect with their inner circle, online and offline. They showed us how important this became to them during the pandemic as well, when their jobs are under stress or when they need to network remotely. One big element that kept coming back was the career-changing power of the right introduction at the right time. So that's why Cooper is all about introductions. Intros are the foundation of our professional network. Every message always starts with an introduction. You can make one with a few taps, whether that person is already on Cooper or not. Everyone has a rich profile to give you enough context to accept or decline an intro. Profiles also show you who can introduce you to that person, or whom they can introduce you to. We also integrate with your calendar, to help you create that inner circle based on the people you actually met. Cooper is really about making meaningful, trusted, and real relationships. Not how many loose connections you have. In short: We've built a private professional network based on intros. I really hope you enjoy using it as much as we've enjoyed building it. Let me know if you have any questions!
@emieljanson @robertgaal The idea seems really really great. Unfortunately I am an android guy. When will it be available on it?
@emieljanson @robertgaal @vicksu Hi, thanks appreciate that! You can download Cooper for Android in the play store here: https://play.google.com/store/ap...