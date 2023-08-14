Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
CoolVid
CoolVid
Make cool demo videos right from your browser
More info
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
CoolVid helps you create demo videos without leaving your internet browser. You can record or bring your own video(s) and make them cooler!
Launched in
Marketing
SaaS
Video
by
CoolVid
Secureframe
Ad
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
About this launch
CoolVid
Make cool demo videos right from your browser
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
CoolVid by
CoolVid
was hunted by
Inam Ul Huq
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Video
. Made by
Inam Ul Huq
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
CoolVid
is not rated yet. This is CoolVid's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report