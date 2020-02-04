COOLPHABETS
Hello Product Hunters, I am Sameera, Co-Founder of COOLPHABETS (https://www.coolphabets.com). We started COOLPHABETS in 2016 as a fun little project to teach kids their native alphabet. Parents from other countries settled in the USA struggle to teach their kids their native alphabets. Textbook learning or learning from an alphabet chart seems boring for the child. So we came up with the idea of creating a beautiful calligraph of the alphabet and printing it on everyday household objects that kids generally come in contact with. This is a passive learning approach. Having COOLPHABETS in your house makes your language more ‘agreeable’ to your children as they grow up. Learning is not instant but whatever is learnt is retained for a lifetime. Since 2016, COOLPHABETS has helped over 100,000 kids learn their native alphabet. We believe we can do a lot better in the coming years. We currently have 9 languages on board. Telugu, Tamil, Arabic, Hebrew, Korean, Russian, Gujarati, Hindi, and Punjabi. We hope to add more languages soon. COOLPHABETS is just four people working part time. If you are a designer/illustrator and can contribute to working on a new language, please let us know at hello@coolphabets.com. Please spread the word if you believe in our mission. https://www.coolphabets.com https://twitter.com/coolphabets https://www.instagram.com/coolph... Cheers, Sameera.
