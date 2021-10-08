Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
How to post a product?
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Cool Gram
Cool Gram
Carbon negative Instagram, all the cool kids are doing it
🏷 Free Options
Instagram
+ 2
$5 a month makes your IG officially cool. We remove enough carbon to make any IG negative, even if you scroll all day.
But please don’t. Please get some sleep, fresh air and maybe shower?
The less you use it, the cooler it becomes.
🎁 3 Months Free
Login to get promo code
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago