Home
→
Product
→
CookThis
CookThis
Fight food waste and save money
Got random ingredients lying around? CookThis is here to help you use them up. Type them in or scan with the camera (no barcodes needed!), and CookThis will generate a tasty recipe for you. No more food waste or boring meals!
Launched in
Android
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Climate Tech
CookThis
About this launch
CookThis
Fight food waste and save money
CookThis by
CookThis
was hunted by
Rhys Camm
in
Android
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Climate Tech
. Made by
Rhys Camm
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
CookThis
CookThis is not rated yet. This is CookThis's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#35
Week rank
-
