Cookiez
How much cookies do you get surfing?
Cookiez track for you how many cookies you collect browsing every day.
• Become aware of how many cookies website use to track you every day
• Earn points and rank up by deleting them
• Be rewarded
Federico CattaneoMaker@federicocattaneo
People talk a lot about online privacy these days but almost no one cares about which and how many cookies you get daily. We wanted to do something about. Feedbacks? Ideas?
Sash G@sash_g
@federicocattaneo I have a different question here. I never saw any 'paid' chrome extensions. What's the way forward to monetize chrome extensions?
Federico CattaneoMaker@federicocattaneo
@sash_g There are not many premium extensions but there are some with paid content of some kind. When uploading the app on the store you can set up everything regarding its monetization.
